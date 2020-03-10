REGINA -- Five people have been charged after a large amount of drugs and a gun were seized from Regina homes.

Police searched residences in the 1200 block of Retallack St. and the 1200 block of Robinson St., on March 6, as part of a drug investigation.

During the searches, over 380 grams of fentayl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine were found, along with a stolen hand gun and around $4,000 in cash.

A 29-year-old man from Toronto, a 21-year-old man from Scarborough, and three people from Regina; a 47-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman and a 34-year old woman, are all facing charges relating to drug possession and trafficking.

The 29-year-old man from Toronto was also arrested for two Canada-wide warrants for homicides in Lethbridge and Edmonton.