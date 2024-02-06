REGINA
    • Over 40,000 people visited Frost at REAL District in 2024

    Over 40,000 people enjoyed the winter festivities held at Regina’s REAL District during this year’s Frost Festival.

    According to a release from REAL, about 40,023 total guests were welcomed throughout the 10-day festival, which wrapped up on Sunday.

    “Frost has become a Regina staple, and we were excited to see all that visited our hub,” said Roberta Engel, acting CEO of REAL. “While the warm temperatures presented a few challenges, our indoor programming ensured all had an exceptional experience and we know many memories were made.”

    Frost at REAL featured Glow, Indigenous programming, ice sculptures, and more.

    Other locations that took part in the Frost Festival were downtown, the Warehouse District, and Wascana Park.

