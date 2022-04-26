Over 600 power poles dispatched for southeast storm repairs: SaskPower

Over 600 power poles and 2,200 crossarms have been sent to southeastern Saskatchewan since the beginning of restoration efforts following a spring snowstorm last weekend, according to SaskPower.

In a release Monday night SaskPower said it was able to restore power to Redvers, North Portal, Wapella and the rural area south of Stoughton.

Remaining residential and farm customers without power are expected to have it restored by 6 p.m Tuesday evening, SaskPower said.

Reports of downed lines are still being reported around the region.

SaskPower said if anyone comes across a downed line, they should keep back a safe distance of at least 10 metres and call the SaskPower Outage Centre, or 911 if it’s an emergency.

More then 9,700 calls have been fielded by SaskPower’s Outage Centre since the onset of the spring snowstorm.

In total 216 technicians have been sent to the southeast to help with restoration efforts.