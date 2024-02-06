Over 63,000 people visited Frost Festival in 2024, down from 2023

Regina's Frost Festival saw a decrease in attendance from last year. Over 63,775 people enjoyed the winter festivities held at the festival's four hubs in 2024, compared to 88,970 visitors in 2023.

The festival's inaugural run saw 68,012 visitors in 2022.

About 40,023 total guests visited the REAL district during the 10-day festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, according to a release from REAL.

“Frost has become a Regina staple, and we were excited to see all that visited our hub,” said Roberta Engel, acting CEO of REAL. “While the warm temperatures presented a few challenges, our indoor programming ensured all had an exceptional experience and we know many memories were made.”

Frost at REAL featured Glow, Indigenous programming, ice sculptures, and more.

Frost at Downtown, Wascana, and the Warehouse District also transformed into a winter wonderland during the festival, with visitors taking in light installations, art displays, cultural events, horse and wagon rides, and more.

According to a release from the City of Regina, over 900 pancakes were served at the Breakfast of Champions, over 120 people took part in the Polar Plunge with Special Olympics Saskatchewan, raising over $35,000, 14 ice sculptures were created, 3,700 people went for a ride on dog sleds, and 3,450 people made it through horse and wagon rides.

Over 170 volunteers gave their time to make the festival a success.

While warm temperatures made it difficult for some activities to operate, organizers were able to adapt and made sure visitors could still enjoy the events.

Following the festival, a survey conducted by Tourism Regina reported that 37 per cent of this year’s attendees were first time visitors.

This year marked the third year for the festival.