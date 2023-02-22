Over $750K to be spent on preliminary work for Sask. Drive renewal: City of Regina

Regina city council is set to vote on some next steps for its Saskatchewan Drive corridor renewal project.

According to the city council agenda for Feb. 22, councillors will decide if the executive director of city planning and community development can initiate a public procurement process to begin the project’s first phase.

Over $750,000 will be allocated to the process, which will see the city engage “consulting, detailed design and construction services” to move forward with the project, the agenda said.

The project’s first phase will focus on the heritage neighbourhood section of the corridor.

The project's second and third phases will focus on the downtown section and cathedral area, respectively.