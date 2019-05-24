

CTV Regina





Over 8,000 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving were handed out to drivers throughout the province in April.

According to SGI, 8,081 tickets were issued, and that number does not include tickets issued by photo radar.

Of those drivers caught speeding, 433 took place in a school zone and 341 were for driving faster than 60 kilometres per hour past stopped emergency vehicles with their lights flashing. 247 tickets were issued for drivers going faster than 35 kilometres per hour over the limit, and an additional 46 were handed out for drivers going more than 50 kilometres per hour over the legal limit.

SGI is reminding drivers to slow down, and said excessive speeding and aggressive driving are some of the leading factors in traffic related deaths and injuries in the province.

Additionally in April, officers issued 744 tickets for distracted driving, 281 impaired driving offences and 533 offences regarding seatbelts and child car seats