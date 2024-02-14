Over half of Sask. respondents polled believe Trump will win next U.S. election

Over half of Saskatchewan respondents polled in a recent survey believe Donald Trump will win the next presidential election.

Insightrix SaskWatch Research panel used a sample size of 400 adults in Saskatchewan as part of the online survey.

In the survey, conducted from Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, 52 percent of polled believe Trump is most likely to win, with 40 per cent believing Joe Biden is most likely to win.

Four per cent believe Nikki Haley is most likely to win, two per cent believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will win, and one per cent believe Jill Stein will win. Others responded with Dean Phillips or “not sure.”

Region, age, and gender of respondents were not noted in the results.

While margins of error were not applicable because the research was conducted online, they were estimated to be plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The results of the poll were released on Feb. 14, 2024.