REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is dealing with overcapacity issues at Regina hospitals.

In a statement to CTV News, the Health Authority said occupancy is heightened at both the Pasqua and General hospitals on Monday.

The SHA said the situation was "much improved" at both hospitals on Tuesday, adding that staff have "been able to move more patients into inpatient beds in units appropriate for their individual needs."

The overcapacity plan is still in place, the SHA says, and there are additional staff for providing patient care.

The SHA said it has a plan in place to deal with the large influx of patients.

“Overcapacity plans are in place and additional staff are being called in to assist with the additional load as we continue to ensure patients are receiving safe care,” the SHA said.