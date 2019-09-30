REGINA --A public meeting is being held at Harbour Landing School on Monday to address overcrowding issues.

The Regina Public School Board will be on hand to share its accommodation report focusing on what it's calling "enrollment challenges" at the school. It was originally built for 650 students, but there are more than 900 currently enrolled.

Since opening in 2017, eight portables have been added onto the school. Other conversions have also been made inside to help the school accommodate the large number of students, including turning the library into two classrooms and relocating it to a common room. Other areas of the school have also been converted to classrooms.

The board is asking the province to build a new school in the neighbourhood. Even if it gets the green light, it would still take three to five years to complete. The board is looking at other solutions in the meantime, including relocating the French immersion program to Dr. A.E. Perry Elementary School next fall.

The meeting gets underway at 7:00 p.m.

