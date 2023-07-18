Overdose outreach pilot program extended in Regina and Saskatoon

An overdose outreach pilot program in Regina and Saskatoon will be extended for another six months.

The program launched in December of 2022 as part of the Saskatchewan Drug Task Force initiative, to help people reduce their risk of overdose and other drug-related harms, according to a release from the province.

The outreach teams include a mental health and addictions counsellor from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and a primary care paramedic from Regina Fire.

"The Overdose Outreach Teams (OOT) have done some promising work building relationships with Saskatchewan residents who are struggling with addictions," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said in the release.

"I've heard some of the success stories that the teams have had so far and look forward to seeing how they help more people access supports."

To date, the outreach teams have supported more than 60 people by connecting them with mental health and addictions services, housing, medical intervention, and financial services.

"We're seeing overdoses occur in all areas of our city, from all walks of life," Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said.

"The OOT's client-centered care and the facilitation of connecting patients to supports has proven to be highly effective.”

Anyone can refer a person to outreach team services, the province said.

Once the pilot program is complete, it will be reviewed to determine next steps.