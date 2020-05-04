REGINA -- The number of overdoses in Regina continues to rise quickly, with the Regina Police Service reporting 29 more incidents since Friday afternoon.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 233 overdoses that were reported to police, and police attended 110 of those events. Officers administered Narcan 24 times.

RPS says there have been 11 confirmed drug-related deaths, and 11 unconfirmed deaths still under investigation.

“We’ve experienced a much higher than ever before number of drug overdoses in our community,” Elizabeth Popowich, manager of public information and strategic communication, said.

Popowich said it’s going to take a community effort to see a drop in those numbers.

“We continue our efforts to address drug trafficking and our enforcement efforts are actually quite vigorous in that area,” Popowich said. “We also work on trying to educate people.”

RPS is reminding the public that an overdose is a medical emergency, and is not a criminal matter. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is experiencing or reporting an overdose from facing drug possession charges.

Police say 911 should be called at the first sign of an overdose, which could include difficulty walking/talking/staying awake, blue lips or nails, very small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness and confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking gurgling or snoring sounds, slow or weak breathing, and an inability to wake up even when shaken or shouted at.

The public can also access Naloxone kits if they are concerned about witnessing or experiencing an overdose.