REGINA -- Overnight summer camps in Saskatchewan will be allowed to resume operations in June as part of Step Two of the province’s Reopening Roadmap.

The government announced updates to Step Two on Thursday, adding overnight camps to the list of restrictions loosening on June 20.

A number of rules and recommendations are in place for camps this summer.

Cohorting campers and staff in groups of eight or less is encouraged. The current guidelines limit interaction between cohorts.

Mask use and physical distancing rules are still in place in some situations.

COVID-19 testing is also recommended for all participants at the start of camp.

The full list of rules for overnight camps can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

The province reached its second vaccination target of 70 per cent of people 30 years and older having received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 24, triggering Step Two.

