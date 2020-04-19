REGINA -- A family of five owls is currently living in Englewood Park in Regina.

Residents who live in the area say they first noticed the birds in March, and they’ve been a popular part of the neighbourhood ever since.

“They’re just enjoying our park, and we’re enjoying watching them,” said Michelle Ermel, who lives across the street. “They just sit and stay in their tree there.”

Ermel said there are three baby owls and the two parents.

The owls have been attracting people from all over the city who want to catch a glimpse of them, or snap a picture.

But Megan Lawrence, the director of rehabilitation at Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre, said people should avoid gathering around them.

“We want to keep that as minimal as possible, just so that the parents don’t become overwhelmed and scared and abandon the babies,” Lawrence said.

She also mentioned that dog owners should walk their dogs away from the park, as the owls can interpret them as predators.

There has been at least one incident where a dog owner has reported its dog being attacked by one of the owls.

The dog owner told CTV News his dog is okay physically, but has been scared to go outside ever since.

Ermel said from what she’s noticed, the majority of people have been giving the owls space.

“Most people are really respectful of them, they’re keeping their distance,” Ermel said. “The babies sometimes, I think, pose!”

Although it might not be something you see every day, Lawrence said it’s not uncommon to see owls in the city, and that there are actually lots of them.

“People don’t normally see them, of course, because they’re nocturnal. But when owls have babies, they will hunt during the day,” she said.

Lawrence said the owls will likely move on from the park in about a month, once the babies are able to fly.

Until then, because of their diets, they’ll offer some rodent and pest control to the neighbourhood.