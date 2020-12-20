REGINA -- The pandemic has caused many local business owners to re-evaluate their operations, that's why two Saskatchewan entrepreneurs are trying to help.

"There's a few big problems with shopping local, accessing the stores, determining what’s in there, finding those products and then what about what's outside your local centre?” Josh Stewart-Van Dusen, the CEO of Shop Local Sask. said.

As a way to push buying local, the two men decided Saskatchewan shops needed to be able to sell their goods online, as well as in store.

For some the task of creating a website was daunting, so the 25 and 26 year olds created Shop Local Sask, a website where customers can shop for local based products all in one place.

"Having a one stop shop for local products in Saskatchewan is definitely beneficial for me and it is for a lot of other small vendors mainly because one they don’t have to worry about the marketing or trying to sell things themselves. It’s just there already on a platform just like a traffic centre but this one is virtual and online so you are able to reach everyone everywhere," said Wyatt Heiberg, the Co-Founder of Shop Local Sask.

In the last few months, Heiberg's company FLAT Clothing has seen a huge increase in sales and he's not the only vendor.

“Because people are trying to find ways to shop local, they're looking online to find viable solutions because we can't actually get back into stores so the pandemic has really allowed us to flourish," Stewart-Van Dusen said.

The website allows customers to add multiple items from different vendors into one cart and they'll all be shipped individually. The creators are hoping to keep the site as a resource for small businesses even when the pandemic is over.

“Shop Local Sask. is an additional tool in the tool belt for a lot of small vendors. It’s not replacing the in person transactions that'll still occur.” Heiberg said. “This is just going to add to it especially with the local pickup option. That’s something we really want to protect and make sure it’s still there.”

The entrepreneurs are now trying to expand the website for other provinces to feature their businesses.