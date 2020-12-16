REGINA -- The public is being warned not to approach two young offenders who escaped from a Regina youth centre.

The pair escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety warns that they are believed to be dangerous.

The Ministry said it is preparing court applications to have the names and photos of the offenders released.

Anyone with information about the location of the two offenders are asked to call 911 or Regina police.