REGINA -- Despite new listings and home sales dropping by nearly 50 per cent in April, the Saskatchewan Realtors’ Association says the affect of the pandemic isn’t “as much as anticipated.”

The association says the real estate market in Saskatchewan has been “relatively resilient to date.” A report says new listings and average prices were down 4.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively in Q1. However, sales in the first quarter were up seven per cent.

The COVID-19 pandemic started to have a bigger impact in April. New listings were down by 48.1 per cent when compared to April of 2019 and sales were down by 45.1 per cent. But, the realtors’ association said the SARS pandemic saw some markets fall up to 72 per cent, and some markets have stopped entirely amid COVID-19.

The average home price dropped by 3.2 per cent year-over-year in April, which the association says is consistent with declines experienced in other markets dealign with pandemics.

House sales in Regina dropped by 50.2 per cent and sales in Saskatoon were down by 43.9 per cent last month, the report says.

In past pandemics, transactions have returned to normal soon after physical distancing measures were lifted.

“The real estate industry will likely emerge from this shutdown with only a few cuts and scrapes,” CEO Jason Yochim said in a news release.

The association says improved home sales will help the rest of the provincial economy recover.

“The number of employment opportunities and essential economic activities that are created when a home is bought or sold is significant,” said Yochim. “Sales that don’t occur during this pandemic will be recovered once the province has opened up again.”

Realtors have taken a number of precautions to keep the public safe during the pandemic, including offering virtual resources for buyers and sellers and practicing physical distancing.