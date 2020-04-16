REGINA -- The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) says it is reducing production as a result of low oil prices and a reduced demand for fuel.

The CRC will reduce production from 110,000 to 120,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 90,000 BDP.

More reductions could be required, which will be determined by future demand.

"While we're turning down the Refinery's daily production, we want customers to know that we have planned for this. Over the past few months, we have taken steps to maximize the utilization of our storage capacity and supply chain network throughout Western Canada. This will ensure the market has the product in place to meet demand," said Gil Le Dressay, Vice President of Refinery Operations. "It's important our agricultural producers know that we plan for their seeding and harvest needs every year and that their product is in place and ready for them this spring."

The CRC wants customers to know that fuel inventories are full and able to meet demand.

If demand increases, the CRC says it will adjust production accordingly. The 2020 shutdown will likely be moved to 2021.