Panel of judges reserving decision on Skylar Prockner appeal
Skylar Prockner
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 10:47AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 10, 2018 12:23PM CST
A panel of judges will need more time to make a decision on Skylar Prockner’s appeal of his adult sentence in the death of Hannah Leflar.
The panel said it needs more time to consider the appeal and has reserved its decision to a later date. A date for that decision has not been set.
Prockner, who was 16 when he murdered his former girlfriend Hannah Leflar back in 2015 was sentenced as an adult last year after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Leflar’s death.
Prockner’s lawyer says an adult sentence is too harsh for his client, and should be reserved for youth with a long track record of committing crimes.
CTV’s Dale Hunter is in the courtroom.