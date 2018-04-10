

A panel of judges will need more time to make a decision on Skylar Prockner’s appeal of his adult sentence in the death of Hannah Leflar.

The panel said it needs more time to consider the appeal and has reserved its decision to a later date. A date for that decision has not been set.

Prockner, who was 16 when he murdered his former girlfriend Hannah Leflar back in 2015 was sentenced as an adult last year after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Leflar’s death.

Prockner’s lawyer says an adult sentence is too harsh for his client, and should be reserved for youth with a long track record of committing crimes.

CTV’s Dale Hunter is in the courtroom.