Parents raise concerns over proposed boundary changes at Harbour Landing School

Many parents in Harbour Landing want the school division to reconsider a change that could force their children to switch schools.

Dozens of parents voiced their concerns during an open house at Harbour Landing School on Thursday evening.

“It’s extremely hard on the children to leave their friends behind to go to a different school,” Calvin Ford said.

“It’s a really big deal to pull them away from their friends, and they don’t make friends that easy.”

The Regina Public School Division is proposing two boundary changes that would impact Harbour Landing and Ethel Milliken elementary schools.

A temporary boundary change would bus approximately 200 students from Harbour Landing to Ethel Milliken, roughly two kilometres away, in an effort to address capacity concerns and manage growth in the school.

Ford has three kids currently attending Harbour Landing School in Grades 3, 5 and 8. He called the boundary selection process “random,” saying it targets certain kids rather than grades, which forces some students to enter a new school without knowing anyone.

During the open house, Ford told the division that he’d like to see the school freeze enrollment rather than forcing current students to leave.

The proposed boundary change would take effect the 2023-24 school year and last until the new Harbour Landing West School is opened. Muhammad Fiaz, MLA for the area, told parents that construction on the new school would break ground before next winter.

Regina Public Schools director of education Darren Boldt called the proposed boundary changes a “last resort.”

“Harbour Landing School has reached its capacity in terms of the ability to provide teaching and learning spaces that are appropriate.”

The library, hallways and music rooms have been converted into classrooms. Boldt said the school has run out of places to put people and it cannot request any more portable classrooms.

“In order to manage growth in the future, we need to make some changes to allow for proper education for all of our students,” Boldt said.

However, some parents believe their kids are receiving proper education despite the capacity concerns.

Marmik Patel wants the division to come up with an alternative plan that could keep everyone at Harbour Landing School until the new one opens in 2026.

“Why did we spend the money to buy a house? To come here to this school,” Patel said.

Patel’s son currently attends Grade One at Harbour Landing. He said his son is struggling with the idea of moving schools.

“Some days he does not want to come to the school because he knows they want to kick him out,” Patel said.

Harbour Landing School moved its French immersion students to Dr. A.E. Perry school two years ago. Boldt recognized there were challenges but said the transition went smoothly.

“We anticipate that we’ll see the same smooth transition for families,” Boldt said.

According to the division, students in the temporary boundary will be offered free bus transportation to their new school. However, they are working with parents and daycares to see exactly how that will work.

The school division is also proposing a change to the Ethel Milliken school boundary, which would move approximately 100 students to the newly rebuilt Argyle School. According to Boldt, Argyle School has the capacity and is closer for some of the students in the current boundary.

The school board is expected to discuss the proposed changes and public feedback at its meeting on March 21.

The division said it could delay its decision based on feedback and recommendations.