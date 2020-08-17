REGINA -- Dozens of concerned parents and educators rallied outside the Prairie South School Division office on Monday, raising concerns about cuts to custodial services at six Moose Jaw schools.

The rally comes after CUPE announced in June that the school division planned to reduce 2.53 full time staff by Aug. 15.

CUPE said the reduction is equal to 20.3 daily hours of custodial services.

“I’m concerned about the kids, I’m concerned about the staff, I’m concerned about the community as a whole, because the kids and staff do not live in a bubble,” said Jackie Christianson, a Education Workers’ Steering Committee board member with CUPE Saskatchewan.

“You say enhanced cleaning, but at the same time you approve cutting here in Moose Jaw… what does that say about your communities? You’re not worth it? I don’t think so,” she said.

The Impacted buildings include A.E. Peacock, Riverview, Central, Prince Arthur, Westmount, William Grayson, and the 9 Avenue board office and maintenance building.

Parents said custodial services should be enhanced during the pandemic, rather than reduced.

Premier Scott Moe said he can’t comment on specific staff decisions for school divisions.

“What we’re doing is ensuring that the resources are available and that we’re working very closely with the divisions to ensure that there is safe classrooms for our students to return,” he said.

Prairie South School Division Director of Education Tony Baldwin was not available for an interview, but pointed to the response made by the division when CUPE raised the concerns in June.

“As part of our regular staffing process, we have adjusted numbers of staff in all areas to meet the needs of our schools,” the division said in June.