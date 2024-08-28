REGINA
Regina

    • Parkade at Regina General Hospital 80% finished

    Share

    The new parkade being constructed at Regina General Hospital is now 80 per cent complete, according to the province.

    Staff and visitors’ vehicles will be parking in the new structure in late 2024 if construction remains on schedule, a news release said.

    The province says crews are currently working on electrical and interior finishes.

    Once completed, a net increase of 686 parking stalls will be added at the hospital.

    The structure will provide 1,005 stalls, 873 of those in the parkade and another 132 surface spaces, the release said.

    "The new parkade at Regina General Hospital will provide an accessible, convenient, and safe parking environment for both patients and staff," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Andrew Will said in the release.

    Construction began in October of 2023 after being previously delayed due to the discovery of anomalies underneath the proposed site.

    The anomalies turned out to be structural debris and old building materials such as bricks, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    • Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak

      A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.

    • Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal

      Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News