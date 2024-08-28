Parkade at Regina General Hospital 80% finished

The new parkade being constructed at Regina General Hospital is now 80 per cent complete, according to the province.

Staff and visitors’ vehicles will be parking in the new structure in late 2024 if construction remains on schedule, a news release said.

The province says crews are currently working on electrical and interior finishes.

Once completed, a net increase of 686 parking stalls will be added at the hospital.

The structure will provide 1,005 stalls, 873 of those in the parkade and another 132 surface spaces, the release said.

"The new parkade at Regina General Hospital will provide an accessible, convenient, and safe parking environment for both patients and staff," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Andrew Will said in the release.

Construction began in October of 2023 after being previously delayed due to the discovery of anomalies underneath the proposed site.

The anomalies turned out to be structural debris and old building materials such as bricks, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar.