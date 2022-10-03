Parkade project at Regina General Hospital moving forward, site chosen

After complaints over lack of parking and safety concerns, the Government of Saskatchewan has formally chosen a location for a parkade near Regina General Hospital.

The new parking structure for the hospital will be located in the northwest corner of its existing visitor parking area.

The provincial government announced the new development in a news release Monday.

“We have heard the concerns raised by healthcare workers, patients and families about the availability and security of parking near the Regina General Hospital and we are pleased to be moving forward with this parkade project,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in the release.

With a site chosen, the government is now searching for a technical team to design and build the structure.

The team will include engineers, Information Management and Technology (IM/IT) experts, and quality and cost consulting advisors according to the government.

A request for proposals is currently open to find a team and is available on sasktenders.ca

The parking structure is set to be built through a “partial lease procurement model.”

According to the province, this means the structure would be owned, maintained and operated by a third party, while the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) would lease the property.

The parkade is set to include a minimum of 800 parking stalls and will allow for commercial space or additional stalls to be included in the proposal.