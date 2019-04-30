

CTV Regina





According to the Sask. Health Authority, the Yorkton-based clinic will offer comprehensive enhanced testing services for sexually transmitted infections and blood born infections.

“Services tend to be located in larger urban centres not necessarily in smaller urban or rural communities,” registered nurse Deana Bartok said. “I think it’s just about increasing services and making them more accessible, and taking some of that stigma away.”

These anticipated increased services include testing for HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Tests will be conducted on site with both urine and blood tests.

Testing and treatment services are offered at the Turning Point Program on a walk-in basis twice weekly. Staff say they hope this will give clients the freedom to get assistance faster and potentially decrease the spread of STI’s in the area.