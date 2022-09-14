Parkland puck: Terriers, Mills set for a wide-open 2022-23 SJHL season

After a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season which saw a run away champion, 2022-23 seems to be wide open in not just the Viterra division, but the league as a whole.

“When you look around the league, I think there's maybe four or five teams that have a chance to win — not a clear cut favorite,” Yorkton Terriers and Melville Millionaires long-time play by play announcer, Benny Walchuk said.

“I think the Millionaires and Terriers are right in that upper, maybe the top six in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. So I think looking in, there's no clear cut favourite, which is going to make this 2022-23 season pretty exciting with the parody around the league — like we've seen the last number of years.”

The Terriers are looking to improve on the club’s second round exit from the playoffs last season, but two big losses on the defensive side will test the team, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Local goaltender Kale DePape, along with defenseman Parker Jasper, joined the North American Hockey League, with Maine and El Paso respectively.

Mat Hehr, Yorkton’s head coach and general manager, said a good contingent of 2003 and 2004-born players will fill the void.

“They've been doing an excellent job of filling those holes and you know, that's how junior hockey works. Every year you're going to have holes to fill and there's lots of player movement. I'm really liking the guys that we brought in,” he said.

Walchuk added to keep an eye on Caleb Allen, who looks to be the Terriers new number one netminder.

The Millionaires graduated just two players this offseason, bringing back a lot of their 2021-22 team. Their key aspect? Having those players healthy, after the injury bug bit the team hard down the stretch drive, according to head coach and general manager Mike Rooney.

“We want to make it [to the playoffs]. That's everybody, every team's goal. Are we relevant? Yes. Are we going to play exciting brand new hockey? Yes. So, is it going to be entertaining coming to the rink and watching us play? Yes, it will. And does that put us in a position to where we're going to be an effective team? We believe so, yes,” he said.

Both clubs will also look a little different on-ice in 2022-23. The Terriers, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the club, are coming out with updated jerseys, along with a retro third.

The Millionaires are also looking back for their style this season, updating both their jerseys and crests, bringing back the old Melville blue and white colours on both their home and away threads.

Melville will open its regular season Friday night against Weyburn, while Yorkton begins their campaign Friday night in Estevan.