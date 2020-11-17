REGINA -- Highway 1, between Swift Current and Gull Lake, has been closed due to “extremely poor road conditions.”

In a release Tuesday evening, RCMP said there were a number of vehicles in the ditch at the time.

Members were on scene redirecting traffic away from the area and travel is not recommended at this time.

RCMP recommends drivers be mindful of all warnings, advisories and closure notices. Find updated road conditions on the Highway Hotline.