

CTV Regina





The top floor of the Ramada Hotel was evacuated on Monday night due to smoke.

Fire crews got the call around 4 p.m. about smoke on the 15th floor of the hotel. According to Regina Fire and Protective Services, the rest of the residents could stay in the hotel because there was only smoke in the chimney.

Crews remained at the scene until 9 p.m. due to hot spots. Roads around the hotel were also blocked off by emergency crews.

Fire investigators were at the scene on Tuesday morning.