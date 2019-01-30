

CTV Regina





STARS Air Ambulance has a new tool that will help reduce response times in a job where every second counts.

It has partnered with Information Services Corporation to bring new mapping technology to the air ambulance.

STARS says it will provide them with more precise flight mapping to help pinpoint locations, and ultimately reducing response times.

The technology consists of provincial land location-based data.

“This will give us the exact direct location of the patient and they can input it into the GPS and we will be able to go directly to the patient,” provincial director of operations for STARS Saskatchewan Cindy Seidl said.

J.P. Farago, a product manager with ISC, said he brought the idea of the partnership forward. For him, it was about giving back.

Farago and his father were on a trip in Fernie, B.C. 18 years ago when his father began to feel ill. He rushed his dad to emergency.

His father was unresponsive and STARS flew him to a hospital in Calgary. During that time, his father’s heart stopped twice.

“It was the worst day of my life,” he said. “Not knowing if my dad was alive.”

Farago said if it wasn’t for STARS his father would not have survived. He is now committed to helping STARS any way he can.

“It’s a pretty meaningful day to be able to have this donation, hopefully save someone else’s life,” he said.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay