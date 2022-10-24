Parts of Highway 1 closed in Sask. due to icy conditions
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.
As of 8 a.m., Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina was closed, along with a large portion between Swift Current and Moose Jaw, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.
Other roadways surrounding Moose Jaw were also closed including Highways 36, 39 and 2.
The closures stretch all the way down to the United States border on Highways 36 and 2.
Conditions on closed highways are described as slushy, icy or ice covered, with heavy, drifting or packed snow. Visibility is reduced or at zero in some areas.
Check the Highway Hotline for up to date road information.
More details to come…
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
The Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a study into grocery store competition amid rising inflation. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition, the independent agency said in a statement on Monday.
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. He will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue
A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K, on Monday.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Buying over-the-counter hearing aids not as good as it sounds, Canadian expert warns
Canadians may be envious of Americans' new access to purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids. But one Canadian hearing specialist says while the devices may be cheaper, they could come at a cost to your hearing health.
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.
'It's just tragic': 17-year-old mourned by family and soccer community
A Winnipeg family and the city's soccer community are mourning the loss of a much-loved teen.
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: Rising above seasonal again
Melting weather ahead and a pleasant rise this weekend.
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
CTV News Toronto has taken out the guess work of tracking down your nearest polling station.
Environment Canada, Province warn of possible 'deteriorating air quality' due to Diwali fireworks
A special air quality statement is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to the “possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
B.C. RCMP officer to be sentenced for sex offences involving minors
A B.C. RCMP officer who has been convicted of multiple sex crimes is due in court Monday for sentencing.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
Habs goalie Carey Price to make an announcement Monday
The fate of star Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be announced Monday afternoon. The team said Price will address the media around noon in Brossard, Que., where it's expected he will share details about his future with the team after being placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ongoing knee injury.
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal
A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudiere region early Monday morning, provincial police said. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Epiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal,
Robbery, hit-and-run and stabbing all under investigation in Victoria, police say
Police in B.C.'s capital say they are investigating a series of Friday night incidents that includes a robbery, a hit-and-run crash and a stabbing.
Police seek video after 'group of people' seen damaging cars in Vic West
Victoria police say they were called about "a group of people" who caused more than $5,000 in damage to vehicles in Vic West Friday, and they're asking the public for video of the destruction.
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
Convicted killer who was on the lam for 3 weeks to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
St. Anne's Residential School Survivors react to recent Supreme Court Ruling
Two survivors of St. Anne's residential school in Fort Albany give their thoughts on a recent Supreme Court of Canada's decision.
One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph
One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 124 north of Guelph.
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
Pair of motorists charged with going 40 km/hr, 60 km/hr over speed limit in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police nabbed two drivers speeding over the weekend.