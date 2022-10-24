Parts of Highway 1 closed in Sask. due to icy conditions

Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.

As of 8 a.m., Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina was closed, along with a large portion between Swift Current and Moose Jaw, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

Other roadways surrounding Moose Jaw were also closed including Highways 36, 39 and 2.

The closures stretch all the way down to the United States border on Highways 36 and 2.

Conditions on closed highways are described as slushy, icy or ice covered, with heavy, drifting or packed snow. Visibility is reduced or at zero in some areas.

Check the Highway Hotline for up to date road information.

