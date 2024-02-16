REGINA
Regina

Parts of Regina's Cameron Street closed as crews respond to house fire

Crews responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street on Friday afternoon. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Crews responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street on Friday afternoon. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
Regina Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street Friday afternoon.

According to a fire department investigator, five fire trucks responded to the blaze.

No people were found in the house following a search. However, there were reports of pets in the house, so a thorough secondary search will be done, the investigator said.

A reporter on scene observed firefighters peeling off vinyl siding to get to hot spots in the front wall. SaskPower and SaskEnergy crews are also on scene.

The 700 block of Cameron Street is currently closed to traffic.

With files from Gareth Dillistone

More details to come when they become available.

