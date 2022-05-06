Parts of Saskatchewan Drive closed as emergency crews battle house fire on Montreal Street

Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'

In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.

