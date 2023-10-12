Regina

    • 'Partying with a billion year old creature': Fundraising event at Royal Sask. Museum to test knowledge of cretaceous creatures

    A fundraising event at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) will test knowledge of cretaceous creatures and raise money to support graduate students working at the museum.

    On Friday at the sixth annual ‘Artifact / Artifiction’ event, museum goers will get to see many items that are part of the RSM’s collection, but not on public display.

    A curator or scientist will give people a story about the artifact, and they have to decide if that story is fact or fiction.

    “We are able to control it in sort of our mezzanine here, with the Scotty mezzanine, the lobby and auditorium. When you get to break the rules and come in, it’s fun,” said Craig Perrault with Friends of the RSM. “You’re kind of partying with a billion year old creature, it’s great.”

    Tickets are $75 each and available online. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

