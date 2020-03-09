REGINA -- Harsh Sharma, the 22-year-old passenger involved in a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road, has died of his injuries in hospital.

On March 2, a vehicle was discovered in the ditch off Ring Road shortly after midnight.

The 23-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, a GoFundMe page started to support the Sharma family raised over $16,000.

Shae Foster, who started the GoFundMe for the Sharma family told CTV News Regina that Sharma’s father was able to fly to Regina from Patiala, India on Tuesday to be with his son.

According to Foster, both Sharma’s parents were able to spend time with him before he passed.

The third occupant of the vehicle, 24-year-old Brijesh Patel remains in serious condition, police say.