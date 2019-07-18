

CTV Regina





A new set of passing lanes are set to open north of Moose Jaw on Highway 2.

Passing lanes opened earlier this week on Highway 7 near Rosetown.

“Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw is a busy highway and the new passing lanes will improve traffic flow and safety,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said. “Please be patient when driving, and use the new lanes to pass slower traffic safely.”

A second set of passing lanes is expected to open on Highway 7 west of Rosetown near the end of July.