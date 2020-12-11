REGINA -- Days after the Regina Pat Canadians Midget AAA team learned the government was postponing the season until at least Dec. 17th and imposing restrictions on training, the team came up with a new practice plan.

Athletes under the age of 18 are allowed to train, however only in groups of eight or less.

The Pat C’s break their team into three groups and rotate who is on the ice.

“We go [with] our three groups at 45 mins and by the time they’re done they get so many reps that it’s almost like an hour and fifteen mins on a regular schedule,” explained Head Coach Darrin McKechnie. “It’s tough to practice knowing there’s no games so anything that we can do to keep the intensity up and keep the interest is a good thing.”

The players aren’t the only ones missing hockey.

Dave Struch, head coach of the WHL’s Regina Pats, was a guest at practice this week.

“I enjoy being on the ice no matter what age it is, it’s good for me, it’s good for my sanity,” said Struch, who hasn’t been behind the bench since March. “They’re a very skilled group of guys they work really hard, they’re very receptive and challenging so that they get better.”

Last week, the team worked within their lines. This week, they were split up by positions.

“Hard on the cardio like I said you’re moving, there’s seven guys so you’re always in pace,” said forward Sam Oremba.

The Canadians have no idea when the puck will drop again for competition, but see these practices as still valuable opportunities.

“Really important to us because keeping the systems intact, keeping us in shape and keeping the team together, the bond, I think it’s really important,” added Oremba.

“Even for our players’ mental health, if you look at it, they’ve had so much taken away from them,” McKechnie said.

If the WHL resumes in January, the Pat C’s will lose their guest coach. But if junior hockey is game, it’s likely game on for minor hockey as well.