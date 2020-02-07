REGINA -- The City of Regina has cancelled the appearance of Patrick Moore at its upcoming Reimagine Conference which is focused on sustainability.

“The conference Co-Chairs, Councillor O’Donnell and Councillor Murray, have made the decision to remove keynote speaker Patrick Moore from the agenda of the Reimagine Conference 2020,” the City of Regina said in a news release.

Moore, who some consider a climate change skeptic, was slated as the events keynote speaker.

The City said the purpose of the conference is not to spark debate, but to make City facilities 100 per cent renewable by 2050.

Moore shared his thoughts in a tweet, where he said he had been “cancelled”.