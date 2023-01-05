Pats' Bedard, Svozil facing off in world junior gold medal game

Two Regina Pats will be facing off in the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game on Thursday evening.

Canadian forward Connor Bedard and Czechia’s Stanislav Svozil will be taking the ice for their countries in Halifax at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Bedard leads the tournament in goals (nine), assists (14) and points (23) through six games.

The highly productive tournament has helped the 17-year-old break five records: most points by a Canadian in a single tournament, assists by a Canadian at a single event and now has the most points by a player aged 18 or younger. He has also earned the all-time Canadian records for career goals and points at the world juniors.

Svozil, a defenceman, has recorded one goal and seven assists through six games. Czechia got the better of Canada 5-2 in the first game of the group stage on Boxing Day. Since then, Canada has won five straight games on the way to the championship game.

The gold medal game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. CST airing on TSN and streaming on TSN.ca.

Regina’s Brandt Centre will be showing the game for free with doors opening at 5 p.m.