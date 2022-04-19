Pats captain Logan Nijhoff receives Dayna Brons Honorary Award

Regina Pats captain Logan Nijhoff has been named the 2022 Dayna Brons Honorary Award recipient for his work as an ambassador with Hockey Gives Blood.

Hockey Gives Blood began in 2018 following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. It’s a partnership with Canadian Blood Services to encourage players, coaches, parents and fans to donate blood and stem cells. As well to register to be organ and tissue donors.

The ambassador player program shares and inspires others to donate in their hockey communities and beyond.

“As a hockey player you certainly have a platform that gives you the opportunity to give back and make the most of it. So I think that’s something I take personally, especially having two grandmas that have needed blood transfusions,” Nijhoff said.

Nijhoff has organized blood drives, recruited donors and had a face-off campaign in his final season with the Pats. For every factor he won, himself and other partners pledged to donate to Canadian Blood Services. He raised $8,180 this season.

“Logan is a selfless person, and his role as a player ambassador he rises to challenges and all of these players have one thing in common for this campaign and that is that they’re not seeking recognition,” Hockey Gives Blood co-founder Stu Middleton said.

To honour Dayna Brons’s legacy, each year an award bursary of $5,000 is presented to a Hockey Gives Blood ambassador to recognize their outstanding advocacy in support of Canadian Blood Services’ programs.

“Logan [Nijhoff] embodies so many traits that Dayna was known for. His humility, dedication, sacrifice and doing this because he’s truly passionate about it,” Middleton said.

“Dayna wasn’t one to seek any spotlights so for this to be a national award in her name is so overwhelming and we’re so honoured,” Carol Brons, mother of Dayna Brons said. “She was very selfless and humble so to take those character traits and be compared to them it must truly mean you are that type of person.”

Nijhoff is the fourth recipient and first Western Hockey League player to receive the award.

“I’m not one to look into awards or accomplishments like that but it’s certainly an honour to be recognized,” said Nijhoff.

Past Dayna Brons Award recipients, a full list of Hockey Gives Blood Ambassadors, and information on how to register to donate can be found here.