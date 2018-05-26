

With less than six minutes left in the game, Regina Pats captain Sam Steel scored against Hamilton Bulldogs goalie Kaden Fulcher in what would turn out to be the game winning goal, taking the Pats to the Memorial Cup finals.

In Friday’s match, the Pats defeat the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-2.

“We’re the underdogs and underdogs got to want it bad and they got to play desperate every single game, so I think that's kind of how we're approaching this and we want it really bad,” said Pats forward Cameron Hebig, who scored one goal.

Pats goalie Max Paddock had 44 saves against the Bulldogs.

“Definitely I think my best game of my life I've ever played...especially on the stage I was at. But yeah…just a good day today,” Paddock said.

Six members of the Pats were on the team that just fell short in 2017 of reaching the Memorial Cup. However, head Coach John Paddock says they are keen to prove they are the best.

The last time the Pats reached the final was in 1974. That same year, they last brought the Memorial Cup back to the Queen city.

The Pats are getting ready to face Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the finals. The Titan not only handed Regina their only loss of the tournament, but also scored eight goals on the hosts.

“The goals that we did give up were very preventable. Playing smarter and that kind of stuff...so the goals they scored I don't think we'll let happen again,” Hebig said.

“I don't think we played a very good game there against them last time, so I think it'll be a lot better of a game for us and obviously there going to come hard too, it’s the final, so it's going to be a great game,” said Josh Mahura of the Pats.

Based on a report by CTV’s Claire Hanna