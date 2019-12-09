REGINA -- Faith Blacksioux has been spending much of the holiday season at the Regina General Hospital since breaking her leg in a car accident.

She was given a reason to smile on Monday after receiving a visit and stuffed animal from the Regina Pats.

“It’s special because it came from the Pats and it’s also a stuffed animal,” Blacksioux said.

The delivers come after the Pats hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre. Austin Pratt scored the goal that sent the bears flying in the Pats’ 3-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Pats’ fans came through by tossing 2,014 stuffed animals onto the ice at the game.

The Pats took time away from the rink on Monday to deliver the stuffed animals to patients in the General Hospital’s Pediatric Ward.

“I don’t think any of us have really had to go through what any of the kids here go through, they’re really mentally tough and it’s nice to see, but it’s also kind of hard at the same time, but it’s nice to hopefully put a smile on their face,” Pats forward Logan Nijhoff said.

“It’s awesome seeing the smiles on the kids face,” Pats defenceman Zach Wytinck added. “The energy they have getting to see us, it’s pretty cool for us to be a part of it and bring a smile to their face. It’s obviously that time of year and to be able to do that, it’s pretty special.”

The young players gain a lot from the experience of delivering the toys, but so do the patients and staff at the hospital.

“It definitely boosts up their spirits a bit,” Pediatric Nurse Carolynn Clarke said. “It definitely gives them something to focus on instead of being sick.”

The remaining stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army and Regina Palliative Care’s Caring Hearts Camp.

The Pats wrap-up their first half schedule with three home games this week. They host the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, the Kelowna Rockets on Friday and the Winnipeg Ice on Sunday at the Brandt Centre.