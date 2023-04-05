Pats fall in overtime to Blades in game 3, Warriors take commanding series lead against Lethbridge

Egor Sidorov scored 5:19 into the first overtime period for the Saskatoon Blades to give them a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats inside a sold-out Brandt Centre Tuesday night.

The loss cuts the Pats’ series lead in the best-of-seven opening round match up to two games to one.

Stanislav Svozil opened the scoring for the Pats just over two minutes into the game after Connor Bedard found him in front of the Blades’ net.

After the Blades tied the game 10 minutes later Alexander Suzdalev would restore the Pats’ lead just over a minute after that.

Connor Bedard would then extend the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period with his sixth goal of the series after splitting the Saskatoon defense and moving in on a breakaway.

The Blades then capitalized on the power-play to cut the Pats’ lead to one and then would tie the game off the stick of Brendan Lisowsky with 27 seconds left in regulation time, again on the power-play.

Egor Sidorov would score just over five minutes into overtime to give the Blades the win.

After the game Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil said he thought they played good in the first half of the game.

“I think we played good for two periods and then in the last period maybe we took some stupid penalties, that overtime goal they got lucky, but it doesn’t matter it’s two to one [for us] tomorrow’s another day and the next game and we have to be ready to go,” Svozil said.

After killing off all six shorthanded situations they faced through the first two games of the series the Pats had three power-play goals scored against them Tuesday night.

You can’t take too many [penalties] against them I think the last one wasn’t a very good call at all but another one was a horrible play by us so you will pay for those kinds of things,” Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock said after the game.

“There’s going to be ups and downs all over that’s what playoffs is in any sport,” Paddock said.

Game four will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday inside the Brandt Centre.

Meanwhile Jagger Firkus scored a natural hat-trick in the second period for the Moose Jaw Warriors who defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2 in game three of their first round series.

The Warriors now have a three games to nothing lead.

Game four of that series will be Wednesday night in Lethbridge.