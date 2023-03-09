Pats fall to last-place Oil Kings for second straight loss following controversial ending

The Regina Pats fell 3-2 to the last-place Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre. However, the end of the game caused a stir when an Oil Kings player was seen covering the puck with his glove in the crease with under a second to go in the third period.

“It’s pretty confusing to me. I mean, the rule obviously is if you put your hand on the puck in the crease, it’s a penalty shot. That’s exactly what happened. But you know obviously, the game goes fast, and they [the refs] missed it,” Pats captain Connor Bedard said.

The horn initially sounded to mark the end of the game. However after extensive review and the Oil Kings having already left the ice, they were brought back on with 0.8 seconds left put back on the clock but with no penalty or penalty shot declared, instead just a faceoff in the neutral zone outside the Oil Kings zone.

“I think as a league you know they’re saying they’re making improvements, trying to keep up with the times, video and stuff. But it’s tougher in different buildings. You don’t always have a supervisor there. It’s not like they go right from a game in Las Vegas to the boardroom in Toronto,” Pats head coach John Paddock said.

“That’s the way it is, but the referee was right there, leaning over the net. Lots of things could have been called in the last few seconds,” Paddock, who was referring to the punches to Bedard’s face following the scrum in front of the net said.

It was not the only time Paddock was not pleased with the officiating on Wednesday. The Pats took five penalties on the night, including a 10 minute misconduct from defenseman Stanislav Svozil.

“They [the team] said that the referee told them Stan swore at him. I’m sure every referee in hockey gets swore at by somebody at every game played in the world. I’m not saying it’s right, but man pretty shallow,” Paddock, who refused to comment any further on the ref’s performance said.

This was an important two points Regina missed out on as they are trying to slowly climb in the standings to gain a better playoff position in the eastern conference. However they came up short against the league’s bottom team. They have now lost two in row after beating some of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) top teams just last weekend.

“Poor, embarrassing, just not good enough,” Paddock said, describing Regina’s performance on Wednesday night.

“We’re not the first team to fall into some sort of trap in hockey. You see it in the NHL, probably once every 10 days or something. We warned them about it,” he added, referring to losing to a last place team.

“We’ve got a lot to build on and I think every team has improvements but a big one for us has definitely been consistency and I think that’s with everyone,” Bedard said.

Despite the 3-2 loss on Wednesday, Bedard did reach the 60 goal mark on the season doing so in just 49 games.

“Obviously it’s cool and what not. It’s a cool number but you know right now, it’s not something I’m thinking about. It’s a really tough loss for us. Maybe after a win, I can look at it in a different light,” Bedard said.

The 60 goal mark was last reached by a Pats player in the 1997-98 season when Ronald Petrovicky scored 64 goals in 71 games as a 20-year-old.

Bedard is the fifth fastest player in Pats history to reach the rare milestone.

The Pats meanwhile are in the final stretch of their regular season with just eight games remaining.

The team will head on their final overnight road trip of the season this weekend when they take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday and Saturday.