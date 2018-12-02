

CTV Regina





Teddy bears gathered up at the Regina Pats Teddy Bear Toss Night on Sunday will be donated to loving arms that need them.

Fans can bring a new teddy bear to the game, and bags will be provided at the door to wrap the bear in. Stuffed animals can also be purchased at the game.

When the Pats score their first goal, fans get to throw the teddy bears onto the ice.

Before Christmas, Pats players will deliver some of the stuffed animals to hospitals in the city and the Wascana Rehab Centre. The remaining stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army and Regina Palliative Care Inc.’s Caring Hearts Camp.