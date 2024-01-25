Pats jersey auction raises almost $20,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

A total of $18,025 was raised through the Regina Pats’ online jersey auction, which featured SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick Star themed pink jerseys.

Proceeds from the Nickelodeon Night auction will go to Children’s Miracle Network and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

“We’d like to thank all the bidders who supported the Children’s Miracle Network through our auction and also thank RE/MAX, Nickelodeon and the WHL for playing an important role in helping children right here in our province,” Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said in a media release.

The highest bidding jersey was Pats captain Tanner Howe’s at $1,875.

Details on the next Pats online jersey auction will be made on Feb. 10 for the Indigenous Celebration Game.

Nickelodeon Night was the second of four online jersey auctions the Pats will be doing during the season, which raise money for different charities.