REGINA
Regina

    • Pats jersey auction raises almost $20,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

    The Regina Pats took to the ice in their Patrick Star themed jerseys. (Photo source: Keith Hershmiller Photography) The Regina Pats took to the ice in their Patrick Star themed jerseys. (Photo source: Keith Hershmiller Photography)
    Share

    A total of $18,025 was raised through the Regina Pats’ online jersey auction, which featured SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick Star themed pink jerseys.

    Proceeds from the Nickelodeon Night auction will go to Children’s Miracle Network and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

    “We’d like to thank all the bidders who supported the Children’s Miracle Network through our auction and also thank RE/MAX, Nickelodeon and the WHL for playing an important role in helping children right here in our province,” Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said in a media release.

    The highest bidding jersey was Pats captain Tanner Howe’s at $1,875.

    Details on the next Pats online jersey auction will be made on Feb. 10 for the Indigenous Celebration Game.

    Nickelodeon Night was the second of four online jersey auctions the Pats will be doing during the season, which raise money for different charities.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News