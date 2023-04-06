Pats lose consecutive games in overtime with series heading back to Saskatoon
The Regina Pats have blown back-to-back 3-1 leads in games three and four of their first-round Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff series against the Saskatoon Blades losing 4-3 once again Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre.
The series now goes back to Saskatoon on Friday tied at two games a piece.
The teams remained scoreless in a tight battle after the first period but Egor Sidorov opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the second on a Blades power-play. The goal would mark his third of the playoffs.
The Pats would fire back with a power-play goal themselves with just 25 seconds to go in the second period. Connor Bedard would find the back of the net on a feed from Riley Ginnell, marking Bedard’s seventh goal of the playoffs.
The Pats would come out strong in the third period with a quick few shots on net, ultimately ending with Bedard once again getting it past Ethan Chadwick just thirteen seconds in.
Less than a minute later Tanner Howe would get his first goal of the playoffs, making it 3-1 Pats. The Blades would then call a timeout just one minute into the third.
“It was just asking them, ‘Is this it? Are we packing it in now?’ And the answer was just unanimously ‘No!’ And I said, ‘Ok well let’s get back to work. It’s a shift at a time, a minute at a time. We have to defend hard, manage pucks, spend offensive zone time’,” Blades head coach, Brennan Sonne said.
It proved to be the reset Saskatoon needed as just two minutes later the Blades would answer back as Jayden Wiens found a rebound off Drew Sim to cut the Pats’ lead to one.
Regina and Saskatoon would continue the back-and-forth battle that would have ample chances from both sides. Shots would remain almost even throughout the third.
Halfway through the period though the Blades would tie the game as defenceman Charlie Wright found a feed from Trevor Wong deep in the Pats’ zone. This would mark back-to-back nights the Pats would blow 3-1 leads in the third period.
“Couple of two goal leads, obviously you can’t let those ones go. They’re a good team, they put the puck in the net. You can’t change the past but can’t blow those leads in the third obviously. So we have to learn from that,” Pats’ captain Connor Bedard said.
“I think we’ve had some soft puck plays and so forth and allowed them to keep the puck in when we should’ve gotten it out,” Pats’ head coach and general manager John Paddock said on Wednesday’s performance.
The score would hold until the end of regulation forcing the Blades and Pats to their third Consecutive overtime of the series.
Ultimately the Blades would re-write the same story as Tuesday. Right winger, Jake Chiasson would come out as the overtime hero just over seven minutes in.
“Obviously we’ve had a lot of success in the regular season. And for us it was just playing that way and making a statement as best we can,” Chiasson said.
Both teams have won their games on the road this series but neither will admit that will play a role in game five back in Saskatoon.
“I think we can turn that around honestly. Our fans back home showed us in those two games, they were there to support us. They’re there to grind through this process with our team. So we’re excited to get back there and give them a little bit of redemption for opening weekend,” Chiasson said.
“It’s a rink. Obviously, you like being at home in front of your fans and everything. But in the end, it’s still a game of hockey. We’ve obviously won there a couple of times and we’re going to try and do it again. But we just have to have the same focus as if we’re playing here,” Bedard said.
Game five goes Friday night in Saskatoon. Game six will be back in Regina at the Brandt Centre on Saturday. Tickets for Saturday’s matchup go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.
