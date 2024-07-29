Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager

The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams’ next assistant general manager as the franchise continues its rebuild.

The Pats held a news conference on Monday afternoon where they also named Ryan Smith associate head coach and former goalie Max Paddock goaltending coach.

The team also announced that Cole Stevens will be their athletic therapist and that Dale McMullin has signed a new contract as head scout, returning to the Pats for a 13th season.

“I’m responsible for the big picture of the club,” general manager Alan Millar said. "The big picture is winning a championship."

Derkatch, who was also known as “The Rat” during his playing days, remains the Pats’ all-time leading scorer with 491 points in 204 games played from 1981 to 1985. He is also first all time in goals (222) and assists (269). He is also the franchise's leader in playoff points (103), goals (30) and assists (73).

Derkatch, 59, has 13 years of NHL scouting experience and was also the Pats’ head coach for the 2008-09 season before becoming the Prince Albert Raiders director of player personnel from 2009 until 2015.

“Last year, [Alan] started a process and he’s made a lot of changes,” Derkatch said. “Moving forward, it’s pretty exciting.”

The Pats retired Derkatch’s number 16 in December of 1998.

Ryan Smith

Most recently Smith, who hails from Winnipeg, Man., served as the associate head coach and head coach for the Spokane Chiefs. Prior to that he was an assistant coach for the Medicine Hat Tigers and an associate and assistant coach for the Swift Current Broncos, winning a league championship in 2018.

“Nothing made more sense than what’s happening here,” Smith said on his hiring. “It’s the relationships, knowing Brad and coaching against him.”

“I believe in what we’re doing here.”

Looking to the future

The Pats finished last in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern Conference last season with a 22-40-4-2 record.

Only the Kamloops Blazers finished the regular season with fewer wins than the Pats.

“Last year was rough,” Pats’ head coach Brad Herauf said. “We have 90 per cent of our roster returning, but we need some players internally to step up.”

“We have a group here we believe in,” he added.

The struggling performance on the ice also led to dwindling attendance numbers inside the Brandt Centre.

Millar hopes renewed optimism within the organization will translate to fans as well.

“We hope fans are excited about what they’ve heard,” he said. “There’s a commitment being made to improve our club significantly.”

“I’ve seen the Brandt Centre full and the excitement that is in that building,” Millar went on to say. “Trust the process.”

The Pats will open the 2024-25 regular season on Sept. 20 in Prince Albert before hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre the following night.

More details to come…