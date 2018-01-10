

CTV Regina





The Regina Pats have acquired Edmonton Oilers prospect Cameron Hebig and goaltender Ryan Kubic from the Saskatoon Blades.

The Pats sent back goaltender Tyler Brown, forward Bryan Lockner, a first-round and second-round pick in the 2020 draft, a third-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021.

Hebig has 30 goals and 28 assists in 48 games with the Blades this season. The Saskatoon native was signed by the Oilers in 2017.

“(Hebig) is one of the best overage players in the league this year,” said Pats head coach and GM John Paddock in a written statement. “We are really excited to add his scoring and playmaking ability to our team.”

Kubic has an 8-11-1 record with a 3.96 GAA and a .871 save percentage this year.

“Kubic brings three years of experience to our team,” said Paddock. “We believe he can give us the goaltending we need down the stretch.”

The Pats play the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.