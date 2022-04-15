“On Friday night, we’re going to guarantee a Pats win as we make our push toward a playoff spot,” Regina Pats owner Shawn Semple said in a news release.

Due to the ongoing severe weather in Manitoba, the next two Winnipeg Ice home games will be played at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

“With the unfortunate weather hitting Manitoba, our organization has stepped up to assist the Ice,” said Semple. “Our dedicated fan base will now get additional opportunities to witness a potential first-round playoff preview.”

With Semple guaranteeing a Pats win Friday, this means that if the Pats come up short, all fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a free silver ticket to any regular season home game for the 2022-23 season.

The Pats will finish off their regular season this weekend with three games in three days, something the team hasn’t had to do since the 2019-2020 season.

Apr. 15 and 16 will see the see the Pats matched up against the Winnipeg ICE.

The triple feature will finish off with one final game against the Moose Jaw Warriors Sunday afternoon.