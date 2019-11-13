REGINA -- The Regina Pats have announced a game versus the Swift Current Broncos that was called off due to a malfunction with the ice plant at the Brandt Centre last week has been rescheduled for Nov. 19.

The game against Swift Current was set for Nov. 8 but the game was cancelled with less than an hour to puck drop after fluid leaked onto the ice from a pipe leaking below the surface. As a result the ice was deemed “unplayable” by arena and league officials.

As stated the night of the cancellation, all tickets for the Nov. 8 game will be honoured for this rescheduled contest.

Season ticket holders can use their season ticket cards and will have the same function as any other game.

Fans who cannot make the new game date can request refunds or voucher replacements from the point of redemption (Brandt Centre Box Office or Regina Pats Business Office). All refund requests must be done prior to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, the day before the game.