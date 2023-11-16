Pats send d-man to Saskatoon then acquire forward from Kelowna

The Regina Pats made two trades on Thursday, sending 18-year-old defenseman Carter Herman to Saskatoon for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, before acquiring 17-year-old forward Logan Peskett from Kelowna in exchange for two picks.

Herman played in 38 games with the Pats over parts of two seasons and was originally drafted by the Pats 71st overall in 2020.

Peskett meanwhile, who the Pats got for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, has scored one goal for Kelowna this season in 14 games.

Pats general manager Alan Millar said Peskett is someone who brings size and a physical presence to the team.

“As a 17-year-old, with 40 games experience in the league as a 16-year-old, we add a young player to the hockey club, and someone who we expect will grow, and develop with our group,” Millar said in a release.

The Pats played their final home game until Dec. 2 on Wednesday night, a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings.