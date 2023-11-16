REGINA
Regina

    • Pats send d-man to Saskatoon then acquire forward from Kelowna

    The Regina Pats made two trades on Thursday, sending 18-year-old defenseman Carter Herman to Saskatoon for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, before acquiring 17-year-old forward Logan Peskett from Kelowna in exchange for two picks.

    Herman played in 38 games with the Pats over parts of two seasons and was originally drafted by the Pats 71st overall in 2020.

    Peskett meanwhile, who the Pats got for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, has scored one goal for Kelowna this season in 14 games.

    Pats general manager Alan Millar said Peskett is someone who brings size and a physical presence to the team.

    “As a 17-year-old, with 40 games experience in the league as a 16-year-old, we add a young player to the hockey club, and someone who we expect will grow, and develop with our group,” Millar said in a release.

    The Pats played their final home game until Dec. 2 on Wednesday night, a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News