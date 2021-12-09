Pats' Svozil named to Czech Republic World Junior team

Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil has been named to the 2022 Czech Republic IIHF World Junior Championship team. (Source: Regina Pats) Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil has been named to the 2022 Czech Republic IIHF World Junior Championship team. (Source: Regina Pats)

Regina Top Stories