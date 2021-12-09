Pats' Svozil named to Czech Republic World Junior team

Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil will represent the Czech Republic in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

Svozil was a third round draft pick (69th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL entry draft. This will be the second time Svozil has been named to the Czech squad. In 2020, the 18-year old had one point through five games.

“I’m excited because playing for your country is the best feeling,” Svozil said in a release.

Svozil sits fourth in scoring on the Pats with one goal and 15 points in 24 games this season.

The World Juniors will be played Red Deer and Edmonton starting Boxing Day.